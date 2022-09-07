Watch: Passenger carrying Rs. 54 lakh foreign currency inside ‘false layer of bag and sweet box' nabbed at Delhi Airport

A passenger carrying foreign currency worth approx 54 lakhs concealed inside false layer of bag and sweet box. |

Passenger carrying 54 lakh foreign currency inside false layer of bag and sweet box was nabbed at Delhi Airport on 7th September, Wednesday.

Reportedly, a senior CISF official said that on the basis of behaviour detection, surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of the accused at check-in area.

The passenger was later identified as Jaswinder Singh, who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by a SpiceJet flight.

The accused was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the accused was intercepted by CISF officials and was brought to departure customs office.

“On thorough checking of his bag and sweet box, in the presence of custom officials, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 54 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the false layer of bag and sweet box kept inside the baggage. On inquiry, he could not produce valid documents to carry such huge amount of foreign currency,” the police said.

The accused along with the detected Saudi Riyals was later on handed over to the customs officials for further action in the matter.

Always alert & vigil to Protect & Secure !#CISF nabbed a passenger carrying foreign currency worth approx INR 54 lakh concealed ingeniously inside 'False layer of Bag & Sweet Box' at IGI Airport, Delhi. The passenger was handed over to Customs.@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI@JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/7vQSHBvV1x — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 7, 2022

