WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was sold for

‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate | Instagram/Emiratesauction

The number plate 'P 7' has set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive number plate ever sold in an auction in Dubai. The VIP car number plate was sold for a record 55 million dirhams, which is approximately Rs 122.6 crores, at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction.

The 'P 7' number plate is made of gold and features the number '7' in diamonds.

The plate was part of a special auction that featured over 90 rare and distinguished number plates from Abu Dhabi.

All sale proceeds from the auction conducted by Emirates Auction will reportedly go toward supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which aims at establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The previous record was held by another Abu Dhabi number plate, “F1,” which sold for Dh52.2 million ($14.2 million USD) in 2008.

The record-breaking purchase of the 'P 7' number plate has garnered international attention and sparked a renewed interest in the market for rare and unique number plates.

Read Also JITO Ahimsa Run Powered By Torrent Group Marks Its Entry into the Guinness Book of World Records