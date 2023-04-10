 WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was sold for
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was sold for

WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was sold for

The plate was part of a special auction that featured over 90 rare and distinguished number plates from Abu Dhabi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate | Instagram/Emiratesauction

The number plate 'P 7' has set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive number plate ever sold in an auction in Dubai. The VIP car number plate was sold for a record 55 million dirhams, which is approximately Rs 122.6 crores, at the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction.

The 'P 7' number plate is made of gold and features the number '7' in diamonds.

The plate was part of a special auction that featured over 90 rare and distinguished number plates from Abu Dhabi.

All sale proceeds from the auction conducted by Emirates Auction will reportedly go toward supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which aims at establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The previous record was held by another Abu Dhabi number plate, “F1,” which sold for Dh52.2 million ($14.2 million USD) in 2008.

The record-breaking purchase of the 'P 7' number plate has garnered international attention and sparked a renewed interest in the market for rare and unique number plates.

Read Also
JITO Ahimsa Run Powered By Torrent Group Marks Its Entry into the Guinness Book of World Records
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Hyderabad car accident reveals why one should always 'STOP-LOOK-GO' while driving

WATCH: Hyderabad car accident reveals why one should always 'STOP-LOOK-GO' while driving

WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was...

WATCH: ‘P 7’ sets Guinness World Record for most expensive number plate; check how much it was...

Watch: Moose on the loose in US hospital, munches on potted plants

Watch: Moose on the loose in US hospital, munches on potted plants

A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...'...

A sexist comment? Bride & groom react to pandit saying 'Earn money and give all of it to wife...'...

WATCH: Fitness coach enjoys 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with street performances next to the iconic Eiffel...

WATCH: Fitness coach enjoys 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with street performances next to the iconic Eiffel...