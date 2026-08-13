WATCH: Olympic Skateboarder Danny Leon Times Dramatic Jump Stunt With Total Solar Eclipse

As millions of people across Spain gathered to witness a rare total solar eclipse, Spanish Olympic skateboarder Danny Leon created a spectacle of his own.

Leon, one of Spain’s most prominent professional skateboarders, performed a dramatic jump timed to coincide with the moment the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun. The striking stunt was captured on camera and quickly drew attention online as images and videos of the eclipse spread across social media.

Sharing the moment with his followers, Leon described it as “the move of his life.”

The stunt added a sporting twist to an extraordinary celestial event that briefly transformed the skies over parts of Spain. Leon's video has massively gone viral across social media with 56 million views and 6.5 million likes on the original video he shared.

Millions watch historic eclipse

Crowds gathered in cloudless towns and cities across Spain on Wednesday, carrying lawn chairs, umbrellas and cameras as they waited for darkness to descend.

The eclipse marked Spain’s first total solar eclipse in more than a century. As the Moon gradually obscured the Sun, daylight faded before giving way to a brief period of near-darkness. Spectators erupted in applause and cheers as totality arrived.

Totality, the short period when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s visible light, was expected to last less than two and a half minutes at its maximum duration off Iceland’s west coast.

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By the time the eclipse reached parts of Portugal and Spain shortly before sunset, the period of total darkness had fallen to roughly a minute. The eclipse then continued eastward before ending over the Mediterranean.

Eclipse draws huge crowds

The rare event also sparked a major tourism surge. Spanish authorities expected at least half a million additional visitors to travel to areas along the eclipse’s path.

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Demand for accommodation increased sharply in northern Spanish cities including A Coruna, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela, where visitors sought prime locations for the spectacle.

Against that backdrop, Leon’s precisely timed skateboard jump offered a memorable sporting highlight to accompany one of the year’s most anticipated astronomical events.