Watch: Old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to 'Kajra re' reflects his joviality |

An old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dancing to the song 'Kajra re' has gone viral on Sunday. In the video, a wheelchair-bound Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his friends and family could be seen dancing to the song together.

Posting the video on Twitter, one Keshav Arora wrote, "Yes, RJ (Rakesh Jhunjhunwala) passed away but this clip will always be there in my heart which shows how happy he was." Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam shared the video and said the video shows how his life dwarfed death. "Both the kidneys of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were damaged. He was on dialysis..." Nirupam tweeted.

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet passed away at the age of 62.

Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the Mumbai hospital, Breach Candy Hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express. Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment, a doctor said. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and later discharged.

Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960. He grew up in Mumbai.

After graduating from Sydenham College in 1985, he enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and married Rekha Jhunjunwala, who is also a stock market investor.