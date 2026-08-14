WATCH: Octopus Clings To Fisherman’s Face In Terrifying Philippines Encounter

A routine fishing trip in the Philippines turned into a frightening struggle when an octopus suddenly wrapped its tentacles around a fisherman’s face and covered his mouth with its powerful suckers.

Jesser Cervantes was fishing from a small wooden dinghy near Puerto Princesa Island in Palawan on July 10 when he pulled the sea creature from the water. Instead of remaining in his grasp, the octopus quickly fought back, clinging to his face and head.

Octopus grips fisherman’s face with its tentacles

Footage from the incident shows Cervantes desperately attempting to remove the octopus as its tentacles spread across his head. The animal’s suckers appeared to hold firmly to his skin, making it difficult for him to break free.

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At one point, the octopus covered Cervantes’ mouth, turning the encounter into an alarming struggle as he tried to regain control and breathe normally.

“The octopus I caught was very hard to handle. It almost ripped my face,” said Cervantes.

Fisherman uses bamboo to escape

With the octopus refusing to release its grip, Cervantes resorted to using a cut piece of bamboo. He repeatedly struck the animal in an effort to loosen its tentacles and pull it away from his face.

Eventually, the octopus released its hold. Cervantes was able to throw the animal back into the ocean before taking a moment to recover from the frightening encounter.

The incident highlights how difficult it can be to handle an octopus, even when the animal is relatively small. Their flexible bodies and strong arms allow them to maneuver rapidly and maintain a powerful grip.

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Why Octopus suckers are so strong

Octopuses are remarkable marine animals known for their intelligence, flexibility and sophisticated nervous systems. Their arms are lined with hundreds of suckers, which help them explore their surroundings, hold onto surfaces and manipulate objects.

Each sucker can create a strong attachment through a combination of suction and adhesion. This gives an octopus remarkable control when gripping prey or securing itself to a surface.

Their soft, flexible bodies also allow them to wrap their arms around objects from different angles, making an octopus surprisingly difficult to remove once it has established a firm grip.