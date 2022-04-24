Watch: Ninja kitty shows her love for the fruit-slicing game, video goes viral on the internet

Cute animal videos are the best medicine to rejuvenate yourself after a tiring day.

We all know cats love to play games and there are several games that are made especially for them. An app was created that allows cats to use a tablet to 'paint' digitally.

Recently, a video has gone viral on social media in which a kitten can be seen playing Fruit-Ninja, a popular game. Fruit-Ninja is a hit fruit-slicing mobile game enjoyed by billions of players all over the world.

In the video, the kitten is seen sitting beside a woman and a tablet is kept on the couch. The gamer kitten hopped around and tried to slice all the fruits that appeared on the screen as she doesn’t want to miss any. In the end, the kitten is seen falling from the couch in over excitement.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @Yoda4ever and has a caption: “Ninja kitty got a little carried away”

The video was shared by yoda4ever on Twitter with a caption "Ninja kitty got a little carried away"

The video was uploaded few days back and since then it has been watched 18k times and had received multiple retweets.

Watch video:

Ninja kitty got a little carried away..🐈🐾🍇🍉😅 pic.twitter.com/vZDwPNwoYF — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 19, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 08:53 AM IST