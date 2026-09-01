WATCH: Newlywed Woman Uses Dupatta To Rescue Stranded Biker Amid Chamba Floods; Internet Applauds

Newlywed Woman Uses Dupatta To Rescue Stranded Biker Amid Chamba Floods |

A newlywed woman’s quick thinking helped save a biker who became trapped in a powerful flash flood in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after heavy rainfall caused water to surge across a road.

The dramatic rescue was caught on video and has been circulating widely on social media, drawing attention to the family that stopped their vehicle and stepped in to help the stranded rider.

Family stops to help biker in raging water

The incident unfolded when intense rain caused a sudden flow of water across the roadway. The biker was unable to safely cross the stretch as the strong current pushed against him and made it difficult for him to maintain his balance.

A family travelling by car happened to reach the area and noticed the rider struggling in the floodwater. Rather than continuing on, they stopped their vehicle and attempted to bring him to safety.

A man from the car first moved towards the stranded biker. However, the force and speed of the water made it challenging to get close enough to pull the rider out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Newlywed woman extends dupatta as lifeline

In a crucial moment, a newly married woman travelling with the family stepped forward with an improvised rescue solution.

She removed her dupatta and stretched it towards the biker, allowing him to grab hold of the cloth. The rider used the dupatta for support while moving through the fast-moving water towards the waiting family.

The man who had already entered the flooded section also assisted the biker. Working together, they managed to guide the rider away from the strongest part of the current and pull him to safety.

The entire sequence was recorded on camera, with the footage later spreading across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Landslide hits Kodla-Urai road in Chamba

The rescue took place against the backdrop of worsening weather conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh. Continuous rainfall has increased the risk of flash floods, landslides and sudden road blockages across vulnerable mountainous areas.

A major landslide was also reported along the Kodla-Urai road in Chamba, where a substantial portion of the mountainside collapsed onto the roadway. Rocks, soil and other debris spilled onto the road, disrupting traffic movement.

Fortunately, no vehicles or people were reportedly trapped in the landslide, and there were no reports of casualties or property damage from the incident.