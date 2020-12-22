Watch: Netizens awed as visuals of China’s Christmas village go viral

With Christmas around the corner, COVID-19 is playing spoilsport in many parts of the country. Even as several vaccines are granted approval for emergency use, other nations are contending with a far more infectious strain of the virus.

But with no new cases surfacing in China in recent weeks, revellers are welcoming Santa Claus in style. In a village in northern China, ice sculptures glitter and visitors throng to take photos with Father Christmas.

A video and article shared by Reuters explains that the unusual scene is Mohe, China’s northernmost city. Visuals show the red-robed Claus sitting in a wooden house and writing seasonal wishes and posing with tourists as Father Christmas dolls look on. The set up is part of a theme park.