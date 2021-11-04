Watch: Netizens accuse Indian Cricket team of fixing #INDvsAFG match; trend 'well paid India'

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field against India in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said, "Will bowl first. Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. Mujeeb isn't playing. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew."

On the other hand, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle."

However, a video of the toss has gone viral wherein Kohli can be heard saying "You will bowl first".

Here's the video.

The video has led to many Afghans questioning whether the match was fixed. Many accused that India paid Afghanistan to win the match. However, many also countered the notion and said that the conversation is being misinterpreted.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:00 PM IST