Watch: Netflix sends best wishes to Alia and Ranbir

We can hear the wedding bells! Thousands of posts have been uploaded on the social media ever since Ranbir-Alia wedding was announced. In addition to that, Netflix has uploaded this mashup video with the caption "Anyone have a +1 for this wedding? We'd love to go! Also, congratulations to this iconic duo!”



In this video, Ranbir is seen taking out a ring box from his jacket while saying a dialogue in Hindi which when loosely translated means, “There’s a right time for everything! And today… is the right time for this! It is followed by Alia Bhatt’s clip where she is seen nodding her head and blushing. Ranbir's clip is from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and Alia's is from the film Kapoor & Sons.



Fans started commenting as soon as the video was uploaded, one user commented "OMGGGG THE BESTESTTT ARE GOING TO BE HUSBAND & WIFE OMG", several others have posted heart emojis, fire emoji, and heart-eyed emojis.

The video was uploaded one hour back and since has registered more than 1 Lakh views.

Watch the Video:

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:27 PM IST