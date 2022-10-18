Watch: Mohali brat opens fire after being gifted 'Bentley' car by parents, booked after video goes viral

VVIP lad Shubham Rajput is clearly visible firing in the air while celebrating is his of 'Bentley' car. |

Mohali: A VVIP lad, who opened fire while celebrating after being gifted a luxurious Bentley car by his parents, has been booked by police.

An FIR has been registered after the video went viral on social media.

In the video, the youth is seen standing next to the 'Bentley' car and firing in the air in full public view. The location of this incident is Mohali's Kharar town, and the youth has been identified as Shubham Rajput. He waved his gun and opened fire while expressing his happiness after being gifted with a luxury car.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The brat is clearly visible holding the large pistol and standing next to his new vehicle. He shot two volleys at a time. A huge crowd was standing around him. The people can be seen celebrating by clapping and whistling.

As per reports, the police have registered an FIR and a probe has begun to find out whether the gun was licenced and in whose name it was registered.

Punjab is famous for its culture of opening fire while celebrating. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) claims that Punjab alone has reported 2,073 cases related to arms between 2016 and 2020. This means about 400 cases have been lodged per year.

Read Also Punjab police nab Mohali RPG attack main accused from Mumbai