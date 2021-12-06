Watch: Man proposes to girlfriend, but their pet doggo takes away the limelight

Animals can be as expressive as humans, and sometimes even more! Their gestures can make one's day. In a recent video, we see a canine who is so happy for his owner to have found love.

In the now viral video shared by Instagram user @goodnewsdog, we come across a couple proposing the love and affection on a beach side. The pet dog accompanies his owner who makes the proposal to his girlfriend, to which the dog is in awe. As soon as the man gets on heels to propose with a ring to lady love, we see the pet running around them in excitement.

The pet dog constantly swirls and takes rounds with them in the centre as they enjoy their special moment. The reel has crossed 1 Million views and poured in many comments.

Watch the video right here:

“The dog’s reaction makes this even better,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute dog video.

In the video this friendly motion of the dog is referred as 'zoomies', which is simply in the doggo's language to excitedly and somewhat repetitively roam around for a while to calm themselves down.

Netizens are in awe having seen the pleasing gesture of the pet. An Instagram user takes to write,'...it looks like a good sign, congrats...', while another comments to the video, 'Omg this is so beautiful..'

Take a look at some reactions:

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 05:47 PM IST