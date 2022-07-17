Watch: Man found carrying photo's of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in garbage

In Uttar Pradesh a man was seen carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his garbage cart. The contractual worker's job was terminated.
A journalist posted an array of clips on his Twitter feed. His tweet read, "A contractual worker at UP's Mathura Nagar Nigam was terminated after he was found carrying pictures of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath among other dignitaries in his hand held garbage cart".
When he was asked about the pictures, the man said that he had found them lying in the garbage.
As per reports floating online, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, additional municipal commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan revealed that the contractual worker had by mistake collected the pictures of Modi and Yogi.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)