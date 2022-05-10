Watch: Man doodles with world's largest pen

Thousands of records are registered every year by Guinness World Records (GWR). Some people break old records while others create new ones.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a man was seen doodling with the world's largest ball pen. This has received a mixed reaction from netizens.

In the video, a man accompanied by 4 other people picks up the world's largest ball pen and doodles a face on the paper. Another man was seen holding the table at a lower point in which a paper was placed. With the help of multiple people, he was able to draw a face. Some netizens appreciated the creator of the pen while others were seen questioning, "what's the use of the pen when you can't write with it? "

This clip was shared by guinnessworldrecords on Instagram with a caption, " Largest ball point pen 🖊️ 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long, weighing 37.23 kg (82.08 lb 1.24 oz) by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa."

GWR also said: "This ball-point behemoth engraved with scenes from Indian mythology was crafted by Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa from India. The 9-kg (19-lb 13.5-oz) brass pen measured 5.5 m (18 ft 0.53 in) long – beating the previous record by 1.45 m (4 ft 9 in) – when it was assessed in Hyderabad, India, on 24 Apr 2011."

The video was uploaded 22 hours back and since then it has been watched 700k times and received 67k likes and multiple comments.



Have a look at the video:

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:27 PM IST