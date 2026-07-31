WATCH: Loose Tire Smashes Into SUV On Philadelphia Highway After Crossing Median

A frightening crash on a Philadelphia highway was captured on video after a loose tire bounced across the center median and slammed into an oncoming SUV, leaving the vehicle with catastrophic front-end damage.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway. Video footage circulating online shows a detached tire traveling at high speed before it suddenly launches over the median barrier and into the path of a dark gray Nissan SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

Tire strikes SUV with tremendous force

The impact was severe. The runaway tire crashed into the front of the Nissan, crushing the hood and shattering the windshield within seconds. The force of the collision left the SUV heavily damaged and highlighted how dangerous debris on high-speed roadways can be.

Another video recorded moments before the crash shows the tire bouncing uncontrollably along the highway before crossing into opposing traffic, giving drivers almost no time to react.

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Source of the tire still unknown

Authorities have not yet identified which vehicle the tire came from or how it became detached. Investigators are expected to review available footage and gather evidence to determine the cause of the incident.

As of the latest available information, officials have not confirmed whether anyone inside the Nissan or any other motorists suffered injuries.

Why loose tires can be so dangerous

Detached tires are among the most hazardous types of roadway debris because they can continue moving at high speeds and bounce unpredictably. Unlike many other objects that slide across the road, a rolling tire can change direction suddenly, making it difficult for drivers to avoid.

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Transportation safety experts recommend that motorists maintain a safe following distance, stay alert for unexpected hazards, and have their vehicles inspected regularly to help reduce the risk of tire or wheel-related failures.

Investigation ongoing

The cause of the loose tire remains under investigation. Officials are working to determine where it originated and whether mechanical failure, improper maintenance, or another factor contributed to the incident.

The dramatic videos have drawn widespread attention online, serving as another reminder of how quickly unexpected highway hazards can turn into serious crashes.