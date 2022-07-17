Watch: Little girl touching an Army officer's feet leaves Twitterati filled with emotion

Soldiers have always been the unsung heroes who have always risked their lives while protecting their nation. Nothing can dampen their courage while safeguarding the nation by being away from the family.

Speaking about the same, there has been a clip of an Indian girl touching the feet of a soldier that has gone viral on social media.

The clip was posted by P C Mohan, the Lok Sabha MP of Bengaluru Central. The emotional video got a good response from Twitterati. In the viral video, the girl can be seen walking to the Indian Army officer. In the next second, we can see the soldier leaning towards her to find out what the little girl wants.

Watch the video here:

Salute to the parents of the kid..it so touching to see the kid appreciating and acknowledging our soldiers in such a sweet way..difficult to watch it without wet eyes..Lots of love to the kid..Jai Hind🙂🙏🏻🙏🏻👍🏻 — Sagar M Sathe | सागर म साठे | (@sagarsathe2504) July 15, 2022

Although what happens next is that the girl can be seen touching the feet of the soldier as a mark of respect, that brings a smile to the face.

One user wrote, "Salute to the parents of the kid..it is so touching to see the kid appreciating and acknowledging our soldiers in such a sweet way..difficult to watch it without wet eyes..Lots of love to the kid..Jai Hind”.