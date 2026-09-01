WATCH: Leopard Catches Puppy In Palghar, Then Lets It Go Unharmed In Unusual CCTV Encounter

Leopard Catches Puppy In Palghar, Then Lets It Go Unharmed In Unusual CCTV Encounter | X

A tense midnight encounter between a leopard and a group of stray dogs in Maharashtra’s Palghar has captured widespread attention after CCTV footage showed the big cat catching a tiny puppy — and then unexpectedly releasing it.

The incident occurred in a residential locality where residents had reportedly been on alert after repeated sightings of a leopard in the surrounding area. The animal had also been blamed for preying on domestic animals in recent days.

Leopard approaches dogs near temple

The dramatic sequence was recorded by a CCTV camera installed near a local temple.

According to the footage, a leopard quietly approached a group of dogs during the night. As the predator moved closer, the larger dogs immediately scattered to safety.

Two smaller puppies, however, were left behind.

The leopard then pursued the young animals and succeeded in grabbing one of the puppies. For several moments, the tiny dog remained in the leopard’s grip, creating the impression that an attack was about to follow.

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Big cat suddenly releases puppy

What happened next was unexpected.

Rather than carrying out an attack, the leopard briefly held the puppy before letting it go. The animal then turned away and disappeared from the scene.

The puppy, seemingly unharmed, was able to escape after being released.

The unusual moment has drawn considerable interest online, particularly because the outcome was so different from what viewers might expect when a leopard encounters a small, vulnerable animal.

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CCTV footage sparks debate over leopard’s behaviour

The video has circulated widely on social media, with many viewers describing the leopard’s actions as compassionate or suggesting that the animal may have shown empathy toward the puppy.

However, experts caution against assigning human emotions or intentions to a wild animal based solely on a short CCTV recording.

A leopard is a carnivorous predator, but its behaviour can vary depending on factors such as hunger, opportunity, surroundings and its response to a particular situation. Simply catching an animal does not necessarily mean a predator will always proceed to kill it.

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Residents remain alert after leopard sightings

The incident also highlights the challenges faced by communities living close to areas frequented by leopards. Encounters between wildlife and domestic animals can become more common when wild habitats overlap with populated areas.

For residents, the CCTV recording serves as both a remarkable glimpse into wildlife behaviour and a reminder to remain cautious when a leopard is known to be moving through the vicinity.

For the puppy, what began as a frightening brush with a powerful predator ended in an astonishing escape.