Watch: Kunal Kamra celebrates Arnab's arrest with video featuring Sanjay Raut

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik. After the videos from his residence went viral on social, scores of BJP leaders and netizens took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief.

Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra- who made headlines earlier this year for his sensational beef with Goswami on an Indigo flight- has been celebrating the lattter's arrest with some hilarious videos.

On Thursday, Kamra took to Twitter to share a video, featuring Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and wrote: "Now who did this?"

Check it out here: