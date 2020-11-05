Watch: Kunal Kamra celebrates Arnab's arrest with video featuring Sanjay Raut

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik. After the videos from his residence went viral on social, scores of BJP leaders and netizens took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of the Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief.
Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra- who made headlines earlier this year for his sensational beef with Goswami on an Indigo flight- has been celebrating the lattter's arrest with some hilarious videos.
On Thursday, Kamra took to Twitter to share a video, featuring Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and wrote: "Now who did this?"
Check it out here:
Earlier on Wednesday, reacting to the arrest, Kunal had tweeted, "Good morning," with laughing emoticons.
After Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet condemning the arrest, Kamra wrote: "Aap toh Hypocrisy ki seema main itne andar aagaye ho jitna toh China bhi nahi aaya tha."
Continuing his celebration over the arrest, he shared a video of Arnab and wrote, "I did This."
The stand-up comedian had also demanded a strict action against Arnab Goswami's son for allegedly threatening the police officers.
"This is a drunk on power 20 year old, who’s only qualification yet is that father is Pimp to the ruling... he on camera tells a serving officer 'bhari padega' yeh Acha chalo yeh bhi theek hai," he wrote.
In another tweet he added, "20 year old Baby Arnab is seen interfering, raising his voice & has the guts to touch a serving officer in uniform & then threaten them also. @MumbaiPolice why no FIR on him? This sets a horrible president towards how the uniformed officers must be treated..."