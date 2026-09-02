WATCH: Humanoid Robot Attacks Man After Being Pushed At Russian Electronics Store

Humanoid Robot Attacks Man After Being Pushed At Russian Electronics Store | X

A strange encounter between a customer and a humanoid robot at an electronics store in Russia has become an internet sensation after video of the incident spread across social media.

The footage shows a man approaching the robot and appearing to push it. Seconds later, the machine moves one of its legs toward the man, creating the impression that it is attempting to kick him. People standing nearby appear surprised by the sudden movement.

The unusual scene has sparked plenty of jokes online, with several viewers comparing the robot's apparent reaction to moments from The Terminator and other science-fiction stories about machines turning against humans.

Robot's reaction sparks online debate

According to the description accompanying the video, the robot continued moving after the confrontation and was eventually powered down because it reportedly became difficult to control.

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However, the footage has also raised questions about whether the machine actually responded autonomously or whether a person was operating it remotely.

That uncertainty has not stopped social media users from having fun with the incident. One commenter joked, “Human ego even drove the robots mad."

Another took the scenario in an even more absurd direction, writing, “Don’t you have a rolling pin to whack him with so his head flies off, you robot? Whose robot are you, anyway, robot?"

A third viewer appeared to side with the machine, suggesting that the robot was merely protecting itself: “This is what happens when you push a robot too far; it has its pride too, after all.

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Social media users see a 'Robot Rebellion'

The apparent kick quickly became the main talking point surrounding the video. For some viewers, the sequence looked almost like a machine losing its temper after initially attempting to remain calm.

One person humorously described the robot's behavior by saying, “By the way, it doesn’t attack right away.. it first tries to stay calm but ends up giving in to its anger, you know, so familiar, so much."

The comments reflect a familiar pattern whenever unusual robot footage appears online: viewers quickly turn an unexpected mechanical movement into a fictional story about artificial intelligence developing emotions, personalities or even a desire for revenge.

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Was the humanoid robot really acting on its own?

Despite the jokes, the video does not by itself establish that the humanoid robot independently decided to retaliate against the customer.

One social media user specifically questioned the machine's autonomy and claimed it could be controlled remotely, writing, “Yeah, these are already being controlled with a remote. You shared it for money, of course you’re right too."

Remote operation is an important consideration when interpreting demonstrations involving humanoid robots. Depending on the model and its purpose, robots can use autonomous software, pre-programmed movements, human teleoperation, or a combination of these technologies.