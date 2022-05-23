Watch: How does this artist skectch 5 superhero portraits at the same time?

Artists have always astounded people with their unrivalled skill and creativity. They have always drawn people's attention due to their uniqueness. Their art sometimes makes you wonder if they are even human, but it is their dedication and hardwork that distinguishes them.

A recent video of an artist that has gone viral and captured people's attention for all the right reasons shows a man drawing five sketches of different superheros at the same time.

The video was posted on Twitter by Brian Roemmele and has since received over 900k views.

The video was captioned as "Freehand drawing 5x." The reactions of netizens to the video are amusing; they are amazed at how he can draw all of them so easily, while some think that he is not drawing all of them at once and has sped up the video.

Some netizens' reactions for our readers:

"He only draws one at a time, but the timelapse makes it look like he is drawing them all at once. This is a common video now with artists figuring it out."

"I couldn't draw a straight line like that."

"I..." I don't understand. I simply don't understand. "

"Are you even human? "Bro that's insane!!"

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 04:51 PM IST