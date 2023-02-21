Gujarat: Rajkot Police makes drunk baraatis recreate 'dancing' scene; video goes viral

Twitter

A video of policemen making drunk men dance to recreate the scenes has gone viral on social media. The event happened on Monday in Rajkot, Gujarat, where the baraatis were detained by the police for publicly consuming liquor.

In the viral video, the Rajkot police had the baraatis reenact a scene from the wedding procession, in which they were seen openly consuming liquor while dancing in a wedding procession.

In the beginning of the video, the police official is asking a drunk man to whom he had offered the alcohol. He points out the person, and then the police official asks him to recreate the scene of how he was offering him the alcohol. Then the police officer asked them to recreate the dancing scene.

Gujarat is a dry state where selling or consumption of liquor is banned.

The revellers were arrested.



PS: Gujarat is a dry state where liquor is banned, selling or consumptionpic.twitter.com/PZb6zi56NP — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 21, 2023

Another video that went viral earlier, showed a gangster and his associates reportedly drinking and dancing in a wedding procession. The gangsters were seen in the viral video offering the groom a pistol as well. In relation to that incident, the police opened an inquiry.

In the video, the men could be heard dancing to ‘pi le pi le o mere raja’ from the film ‘Tiranga’.

It is not yet clear whether the men arrested by Rajkot Police were part of this wedding.

ये विडियो गुजरात के राजकोट शहर का है। भीड़ शराब में नहा रही है।



दिल्ली में दिन रात एक कर दिया जला कर शराब के नाम पर आम आदमी पार्टी को परेशान करने वाले भाजपाइयों को गुजरात में शराब बंदी के बावजूद भी कुछ नही दिख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/Si2KKuCrq6 — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) February 21, 2023

