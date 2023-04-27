 WATCH: Girl falls from 30-feet height in Maharashtra's Washim district; survives miraculously
WATCH: Girl falls from 30-feet height in Maharashtra's Washim district; survives miraculously

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Girl falls from 30-feet height in Maharashtra's Washim district | Twitter

A video of a little girl falling from a 30-feet height and surviving has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Washim district.

The video of the incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter by Mayuresh Ganapatye on April 27. In the video, two bikes are parked on the footpath outside a complex. After a few seconds, a little girl falls from a height and survives miraculously.

