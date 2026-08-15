WATCH: Giant Python Triggers Panic After Slithering Towards House In Meerut Village

A giant python caused a stir in Hasanpur Kadim village of Meerut on Friday after it emerged from nearby fields and slithered into a residential area.

The enormous snake was seen moving along the middle of the village road before heading towards a house. Its sudden appearance left residents startled, with several people gathering at the spot to watch the unusual sight.

Villagers stop python from entering house

Videos from the incident show the python reaching the entrance of a house as it appeared to attempt to enter the property. A man was seen holding the snake and trying to prevent it from getting through the doorway.

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As word spread, more villagers and passersby gathered around the spot. Many pulled out their phones to record the rescue, while others kept their distance because of the snake's considerable size. The crowd also caused traffic movement on the road to slow temporarily.

The villagers eventually managed to keep the python away from the house and contacted the Forest Department for assistance.

Forest team rescues snake

Forest officials soon reached the village and launched a rescue operation. After carefully cornering and securing the reptile, the team successfully captured the python with help from local residents.

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Officials then moved the snake away from the populated area and released it in the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary region, where it could return to a more suitable natural habitat.

The successful rescue brought relief to villagers, who had watched anxiously as the massive python made its way towards the house. The incident also highlighted the need to alert trained wildlife officials rather than attempting to handle large snakes without proper expertise.