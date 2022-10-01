Watch: Garba flash-mob brings festive vibe to Bengaluru airport

Images of Bengaluru airport | Twitter

A video from Bengaluru's airport that was shared on social media shows how enthusiastic we all are when it comes to cheering and enjoying the festival to the fullest. The spirit of Navratri is still alive and well, as evidenced by a video shared by user Divya Putrevu, which shows people enjoying and grooving while performing Garba at the airport.

A Twitter user Putrevu captioned the video "Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! I had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by the staff It is beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba. "

Aye! Adding a cutu video too. Such good sync ✨🥹 pic.twitter.com/2D0jtF9qQR — Divya Putrevu (@divyaaarr) September 29, 2022

The video showed the way crowd was dancing in sync and enjoying the performance.

The video got more than 7,000 views, and even the Bengaluru airport authorities tweeted on the video.

Hello @divyaaarr, thank you for the mention! BLR Airport strives to be a pioneer in providing a great passenger experience. We love it when our passengers admire the effort! — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) September 29, 2022

Here's how people reacted:

Airport or railway station 😳😳



So manyy people dayum — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) September 29, 2022

negative effects of demographic change — Edogawa Conan (@superconan9575) September 30, 2022

a real @peakbengaluru moment would be someone raising funds during Garba — marupelkar.eth (@MaruPelkar) September 29, 2022