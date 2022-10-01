Watch: Garba flash-mob brings festive vibe to Bengaluru airport

A video from Bengaluru's airport that was shared on social media shows how enthusiastic we all are when it comes to cheering and enjoying the festival to the fullest. The spirit of Navratri is still alive and well, as evidenced by a video shared by user Divya Putrevu, which shows people enjoying and grooving while performing Garba at the airport.
A Twitter user Putrevu captioned the video "Just trust them when they say anything can happen in Bengaluru! I had my @peakbengaluru moment again at @BLRAirport. Crazy event by the staff It is beautiful to see random travellers gathering just to play Garba. "
The video showed the way crowd was dancing in sync and enjoying the performance.
The video got more than 7,000 views, and even the Bengaluru airport authorities tweeted on the video.
Here's how people reacted:
