Watch: French dancer vibes on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

A group of french dancers grooved on Bollywood song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' video went viral on social media

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Music artist Tanishq B's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', which released in 2021, is now trending on social media. It looks like netizens have fallen in love with the beats of the song, taking to recreate it with their amazing dance moves.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by the Dancer Jika Manu, who has became a internet sensation, we can see him and his group dancing on the beats of 'Tip Tip barsa Paani' .

'Tip Tip vibes in @arena_futuroscope @departement86 #tiptipbarsapaani #bollywood" read the post caption. Since posted, the video has gathered over 184k views, 22k likes and many comments.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:02 PM IST