WATCH: Five Abandoned Orangutans Rescued In Odisha Shifted To Nandankanan Zoo For Health Checks

Five Abandoned Orangutans Rescued In Odisha Shifted To Nandankanan Zoo For Health Checks | X/PTI

Five young orangutans rescued from a forested area in Odisha’s Balasore district have been brought to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, where zoo authorities have placed them under quarantine and veterinary observation.

The unusual rescue has drawn attention because orangutans are not native to India. The great apes naturally occur in Southeast Asia, primarily on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.

The circumstances surrounding how the five animals reached coastal Odisha remain unclear. Forest officials are investigating their origin and the possibility that they may have been transported illegally.

Orangutans found abandoned in Balasore

The five animals were discovered in a casuarina plantation in the Udayapur-Talsari area of Balasore. They were subsequently rescued by the Balasore wildlife division and transported to Nandankanan Zoological Park.

According to Pradeep Mirase, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, the orangutans reached the zoo at approximately 10:30 pm.

"They have been rescued from one PRF," Mirase said, referring to a Protected Reserve Forest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following their arrival, zoo personnel cleaned the animals and carried out initial health examinations. They were then moved to a quarantine enclosure equipped with CCTV surveillance so that their behaviour and health could be monitored closely.

Two Orangutans among the rescued group are very young

Zoo staff have started providing the animals with food as veterinarians continue their assessment. Some of the orangutans have already begun eating bananas from the hands of caretakers.

Mirase said two of the five animals appear to be particularly young.

One orangutan was found to have a fever when it arrived at the zoological park. It was administered medication and is now reported to be in a stable condition.

Veterinary teams are continuing to monitor all five animals for signs of illness, nutritional deficiencies, injuries or other health concerns that may have developed before their rescue.

"They will be here until further orders," Mirase said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How did five Orangutans end up in Odisha?

The discovery has raised a major question: how did five non-native orangutans arrive in a coastal district of Odisha?

Authorities have yet to determine where the animals originated or how they were brought to Balasore. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding their abandonment and the route by which they may have been transported.

Illegal wildlife trafficking is one of the possibilities being considered. However, officials have not established a trafficking network, smuggling route or identified any individuals responsible for the animals.

The unusual discovery is particularly significant because orangutans have no natural population in India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rescued animals remain under observation

For now, the five orangutans will remain at Nandankanan Zoological Park under veterinary supervision. Their quarantine period will allow zoo officials to monitor their health while also reducing the risk of any potential infection spreading to other animals at the facility.

Authorities are expected to gather more information about the animals' background as the investigation progresses.

The immediate priority remains the health and safety of the five rescued orangutans. At the same time, officials will need to establish their origin, determine how they reached Balasore and decide on an appropriate long-term arrangement for their care.

