WATCH! Elephant Turns Aggressive, Charges At Villagers Trying To Scare It Away From Paddy Fields

A dramatic encounter between a wild elephant and a group of people in a waterlogged paddy field has drawn attention to the dangers of approaching or attempting to drive away elephants.

The video shows the elephant moving rapidly through knee-deep muddy water while several people attempt to push it back by waving torches. What initially appears to be an effort to scare the animal away quickly turns dangerous when the elephant suddenly charges towards the group.

As the animal rushes forward, those nearby scramble to escape. Some people appear to fall into the muddy field amid the chaos, highlighting how quickly an encounter with a wild elephant can turn hazardous.

Elephant charges despite deep paddy mud

The footage is particularly striking because of the difficult terrain. The paddy field is covered in deep, waterlogged mud, making it difficult for people to move quickly.

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Despite these conditions, the elephant crosses the field at considerable speed. The incident challenges the common perception that elephants are slow-moving animals, particularly when they are frightened, threatened or attempting to escape a perceived danger.

The video was credited to Shyam Oraon and Santosh Lakra and was shared on X by Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Special Secretary Dr PM Dhakate.

Dr PM Dhakate warns against underestimating elephants

Sharing the footage, Dhakate explained why elephants can move much faster than people may expect, even on soft or muddy ground. He pointed out that the animals' broad feet help distribute their considerable body weight, allowing them to negotiate difficult terrain more effectively than humans.

He also warned that efforts to frighten an elephant can have the opposite effect, particularly if the animal believes it is surrounded or has no clear escape route.

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“An elephant looks slow until it isn’t. ​In knee-deep paddy mud where a person can barely walk, an elephant’s broad feet spread its heavy weight effortlessly. They accelerate to high speed in seconds. Safe distance is an illusion. ​Shouting, waving torches, or throwing firecrackers rarely scares an elephant off. It terrifies them. A terrified wild giant will never retreat; it defends itself by charging head-on. ​If you spot wild elephants, give them room. Stay back, avoid encircling them, and keep their escape route completely open," Dhakate tweeted.

Why trying to scare a wild elephant can be dangerous

Wild elephants can react defensively when they feel threatened. Approaching them, surrounding them, shouting at them or using lights and other methods to force them away can increase the animal's stress.

A frightened elephant may respond with a mock charge or a genuine charge. For people standing close to the animal, there may be very little time to react once it starts moving towards them.