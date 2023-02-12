WATCH: Crowd chants

Syria and Turkey were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that demolished thousands of buildings, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Amidst destruction and despair, miraculous tales of survival continue to emerge. One such rescue is going viral on social media.

The viral video is from the Idlib province in western Syria earlier this week. The video was posted by the White Helmets, a volunteer organization in Syria's civil defence.

In the video, the volunteers have rescued an entire family of three children and two adults who were pulled out of the rubble of their home as a huge crowd cheered and chanted - "God is great."

A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief.

An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib.#Syria #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Cb7kXLiMjT — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023

"A true miracle...the sounds of joy embrace the sky... joy beyond belief. An entire family was rescued from under the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of #Idlib. #Syria #earthquake," the White Helmets tweeted.

The video shows the rescue workers bringing the children to an ambulance. The adults are also seen being carried out from the collapsed building on stretchers.

