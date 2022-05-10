Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara performs this 'post batting ritual' after scoring century for Sussex

Fathers and daughters have a special bond, and recently, cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara gave us all a sneak peek into an adorable moment with his daughter.

Cheteshwar Pujara posted some photos of him on a field and along with that he also shared a video which showed his adorable "post-batting ritual" with his daughter, Aditi. As seen in the video, Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter, Aditi Pujara, can be seen giving him a high-five.

The caption of the post read, "Not the result we wanted, but we'll come back stronger @sussexccc." "P.S: Swipe to see my post-batting ritual,”.

Netizens could not get over their cute ritual and were in awe of their bond. The video was posted on his Instagram page and since then has won the hearts of netizens as his video received more than 55,000 likes in less than 14 hours.

Netizens have cheered the cricketer and also extended their support to them with their messages.

One user commented, "Sorry for the loss, but this style of cricket is very enjoyable for spectators,"

Another user commented, "Return with a bang."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:12 PM IST