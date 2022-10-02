Watch: Catch or a miss? Crocodile jumps out of water to swallow flying drone

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a crocodile putting all efforts into swallowing a flying drone. It can be seen jumping in the air, off-waters, to make the drone its prey. However, it's a case of 'better luck next time.'
It seems like the crocodile was confused by the flying object and mistook it to be some insect or bird, which could be a potential meal for it. The video of the reptile trying its best to attack the so-called food has gone viral on social media.
Watch:
Earlier in 2021, a drone camera spanning across a crocodile-filled water resource was hit and bit by a crocodile. The footage of the incident had surfaced all over the internet. Reportedly, the then bite-mangled drone was spotted weeks later on the shore of the lagoon. Also, miraculously, the video card survived.