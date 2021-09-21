Watch: BTS grooves to 'Permission to Dance' at United Nations General Assembly; netizens in awe

Global pop-star BTS on Monday joined world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and took over the platform by performing on their hit song 'Permission to Dance'.

Apart from their exceptional performance, the group which was recently named the UN's Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture also addressed the assembly and then showed a video they filmed, in respectful suits, at the iconic building's auditorium, lobby and front.

After being introduced by Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, the group's members shared a number of comments on the pandemic they had received from fans.

"It is an honour to be here today. We are BTS, appointed as special presidential envoys of the Republic of Korea. We are here today to share the stories of our future generations. Before we came here we asked young people in their teens and twenties around the world about the past two years and the world they find themselves in today," the group's RM said through a translator.

The scene then cut to a video of their hit song 'Permission to Dance' performed inside and around the United Nations' iconic building on the east side of New York, accompanied by dozens of dancers.

As expected, BTS fans could not contain their excitement. Many took to Twitter to express their love for the pop music band.

Here's how fans are reacting. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:35 PM IST