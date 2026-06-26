WATCH! BJP Councillor Celebrates Birthday Inside Sewage Drain To Protest Civic Neglect In Agra

In an unusual protest against alleged civic apathy, BJP councillor Kishan Nayak marked his birthday while standing inside a sewage-filled drain in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The symbolic demonstration was intended to draw attention to the area's long-pending drainage and sanitation issues, which residents claim have remained unresolved for years.

The protest took place near the Langde Ki Chowki Hanuman Temple, where Nayak, accompanied by local residents, cut a birthday cake placed inside the open drain. Visuals from the scene showed the councillor standing knee-deep in dirty water as supporters gathered around him, cheering and raising slogans in his favour.

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Protest ahead of monsoon highlights drainage concerns

With the monsoon season approaching, the councillor said the deteriorating condition of the open drain poses a serious risk to public safety and health. According to him, repeated requests for cleaning and proper construction of the drain have failed to produce any action from civic authorities.

Nayak alleged that the issue has become more urgent due to the increased risk of waterlogging, mosquito breeding, and accidents during heavy rainfall.

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"More than 30 letters" sent to civic authorities

Speaking about the prolonged delay, Nayak claimed he had exhausted all official channels before choosing to stage the symbolic protest.

According to the BJP councillor, he has submitted more than 30 letters to the mayor and the municipal commissioner over the past three years, but the issue remains unresolved.

He further alleged that officials of the Agra Municipal Corporation continued to ignore repeated complaints regarding the open drain and poor sanitation, forcing him to adopt an unconventional method to attract attention.

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Councillor alleges fatal accidents linked to open drain

Highlighting the dangers posed by the neglected drain, Nayak claimed that the lack of proper infrastructure has already resulted in tragic incidents.

He alleged that two children and a farmer lost their lives after falling into the open drain, while another child remains unaccounted for. He accused municipal officials of failing to act despite repeated warnings about the potential hazards.