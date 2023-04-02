WATCH: Bill Gates takes self-driven car to tour London | YouTube

When in London, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates choose to try an autonomous vehicle. He also shared a video from his tour, giving a shoutout to the British company Wayve for pioneering an AI-centric approach to self-driving.

Gates uploaded his experience with the self-driven car on YouTube and captioned the post: "Putting an autonomous vehicle to the test in downtown London."

In the video, we can see the businessman enjoying his drive in the vehicle and stopping by an eatery to fetch some fish and chips. It was noted that the vehicle would work on only selected map streets and Bill Gates' must-visit spots purportedly fell in line.

"I recently had the opportunity to ride in a car made by the British company Wayve, which has a fairly novel approach to self-driving vehicles. While a lot of AVs can only navigate on streets that have been loaded into their system, the Wayve vehicle operates more like a person, " he added a description on his YouTube channel and tried featuring the brand.