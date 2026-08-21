WATCH: Bengaluru Man Narrowly Escapes Water Tanker After Motorcycle Is Run Over On Waterlogged Road

A Bengaluru biker had a terrifying escape after a water tanker rammed into his motorcycle and ran over the two-wheeler while he was navigating a severely damaged, waterlogged stretch of an under-construction road.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Gunjur-Palya CDP Road, where deep potholes and accumulated water have made commuting particularly hazardous. A fellow commuter captured the dramatic incident on video, showing the rider jumping off his motorcycle moments before the tanker crushed it.

Biker jumps off motorcycle just in time

The rider was identified as Sourabh Agrawal, a Walmart employee in Bengaluru. He was travelling along the badly damaged stretch when he encountered several large potholes filled with water.

As Agrawal slowly manoeuvred his motorcycle through the difficult section, a water tanker moving alongside him also attempted to negotiate one of the potholes. The heavy vehicle appeared to lose stability on the uneven surface and suddenly moved towards the biker.

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Realising the danger, Agrawal jumped away from his motorcycle just before the tanker passed over it.

The video shows the tanker continuing down the road after running over the two-wheeler, leaving the rider visibly shaken by what had just happened.

FIR registered, tanker driver arrested

Following the incident, Agrawal reportedly approached the police and filed a complaint. An FIR was subsequently registered, and the tanker driver was arrested.

Questions were also raised about the vehicle itself. According to claims circulating after the incident, the water tanker did not have a registration number displayed, while the driver was allegedly still learning to drive.

The circumstances have sparked concerns over both road safety and enforcement, particularly when heavy vehicles and two-wheelers are forced to share severely damaged roads.

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Social media users react

The video triggered a strong response online, with several users focusing on the condition of Bengaluru's roads and the dangers faced by daily commuters.

One user said, “I want to focus on the road situation. When I experience such i say a prayer to curse the civil engineer, middlemen, corrupt officials and their families. Does nothing, probably, but hope that something listens."

Another user accused the tanker driver of deliberately moving towards the motorcycle, saying, “This was definitely intentional and not a case of a blind spot. Big vehicle drivers know their blind spots very well. This is no less than an attempt at murder by the tanker driver. Just imagine what would have happened if the biker was not able to manage himself."

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A third commenter criticised the driver's conduct and said, “Fingers crossed no loss of life. The tanker driver’s behaviour was outrageous, causing damage to the bike, followed by a hit-and-run. Without even noticing the damage caused and lack of negligence. Initiate an investigation & imprison for behavioural misconduct."

However, not everyone placed the blame solely on the tanker driver. One user pointed to the risks associated with travelling beside heavy vehicles and said, “Ever heard of blind spots? Especially two-wheelers should take care of the blind spots of big vehicles."