WATCH: Backstreet Boys dance with Deepika Padukone on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' in Abu Dhabi

Backstreet's Boys band members Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson dancing alongside Deepika in Abu Dhabi's Louvre museum | Instagram/ Howie Dorough

Who would have thought, Deepika Padukone and Backstreet Boy- the biggest boy bands of all time will collaborate, and that too on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal'.

A video of Backstreet's Boys band members Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson dancing alongside Deepika in Abu Dhabi's Louvre museum on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from the film Bajirao Mastani has gone viral on social media.

The viral video is from their Abu Dhabi trip, where the boys visited the Louvre museum and the two band members had to match steps with only the hologram of Deepika on the screen in front of them.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Backstreet Boy's band member Howie, along with other images and a caption that says, "Had two great days in Abu Dahbi with too many photos to choose from. First part of the day we went to the Louvre museum. Saw the silver dome, Leonardo DiVinci, turtle rehabilitaion spot and did some Bollywood dancing with @kevinscottrichardson."

Backstreet's Boys are currently on a World Tour, and recently they performed in India, which was loved by all.

On May 7, the band performed in Abu Dhabi and fans were blown away by the 'incredible' show, which took them 'back to childhood'.