WATCH: Baba Ramdev Makes 'Ayurvedic Hookah', Calls It Beneficial For Health; Netizens React

Baba Ramdev Makes 'Ayurvedic Hookah', Calls It Beneficial For Health; Netizens Say 'Bas Yahi Baaki Tha' |

E-cigarettes, shisha and flavored hookahs have become increasingly visible among younger people. Their sweet flavors and modern presentation can make them appear less harmful than conventional tobacco products. However, health authorities warn that smoking and vaping can expose users to nicotine, toxic chemicals and other substances that may harm the lungs and overall health.

Amid these concerns, a video featuring yoga guru Baba Ramdev has attracted attention for its discussion of an “Ayurvedic hookah.” In the video, Ramdev describes a traditional-style 'hookah' preparation made with several herbal and household ingredients and says it may offer relief from certain respiratory complaints.

However, these claims should not be confused with established medical evidence. There is currently no strong clinical evidence showing that inhaling smoke or vapour from such a preparation is a safe or proven treatment for cough, nasal congestion or other illnesses.

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What is baba Ramdev's ayurvedic hookah?

According to the claims made in the video, the preparation involves ingredients such as liquorice, turmeric, mustard, cow ghee, Kakra singi and desi camphor.

The method described involves combining some of the ingredients before placing the mixture in a hookah-like setup. Ramdev says that the resulting smoke can be inhaled and may help with complaints such as a blocked nose and cough. He also associates the practice with balancing the Ayurvedic concepts of vata, pitta and kapha.

These statements represent the claims made in the video and should not be taken as medical advice.

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Ingredients mentioned in the preparation

The ingredients reportedly mentioned by Ramdev include:

-A small amount of liquorice

-Turmeric

-Mustard seeds

-Cow ghee

-Kakra singi

-Desi camphor

The video describes lightly crushing the liquorice (Mulethi) and combining it with cow ghee, followed by turmeric and mustard. Camphor is then placed on the hookah plate before the preparation is heated.

The original video also refers to Kakra singi, a traditional Ayurvedic ingredient. The term can refer to plant material associated with insect-induced galls, which have historically been used in traditional preparations.

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What health benefits are claimed?

Baba Ramdev says the ingredients, when used through this type of hookah, may help clear nasal congestion and provide relief from cough. He also links the practice to the Ayurvedic concept of managing the three doshas.

It is important, however, to distinguish between a traditional-health claim and a treatment that has been scientifically demonstrated to work. Inhaling smoke from burning substances can introduce particulate matter and combustion products into the respiratory system, regardless of whether the material contains tobacco.

There is therefore no basis to assume that an “Ayurvedic” label automatically makes inhalation safe.

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Netizens react

One user commented, "Bus yahi baki tha. Ramdev can try now ayurvedic alcohol. Check the ingredients from #Jägermeister."

Another said, "This is the opposite of healthy and more toxic than smoking a cigarette because eventually you are inhaling carbon monoxide and carcinogens. This also leads to conditions like asthma, bronchitis."

Another said, "Baba , burn anything and carbon dioxide gas is definitely produced, which harms the lungs."