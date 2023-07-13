WATCH: Another Controversial Video Of Amogh Lila Das Goes Viral; ISKCON Monk Indulges In Body Shaming, Mocks Girls Visiting Gym

Days after ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das' remarks on Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna Paramhansa took the internet by storm, another video of him talking ill about women and their body type has triggered outrage on social media. In the recent clip that has gone viral, the monk alleges a woman must avoid gym workouts and rather look into household chores that are ideal for them.

In response to the prior video, the religious organisation announced his one-month ban. Meanwhile, netizens came across a video of him mocking females visiting the gym and body shaming them with no guilt. "Arey behen, agar tu ghar pe phoncha maarti na, kabhi kamar ka kamra nikaltha hi nahi," Amogh Lila Das says in the video. "Ghar hi no.1 gym hota hai ladki k liye (If you do household chores, the belly would never bulge wide. Home is the no.1 gym for females). "

Netizens react

While it is understood that the video is a short clip extracted from an entire speech of the monk, the remarks made in it convey thoughts paving the way to controversy. Later in the footage, he says in Bengali, "Women are very beautiful and nice (translated)." The context of the talk is unknown, but it has led to people slamming the monk for his unacceptable comments.

"He is not making any sense!! Full of misogyny & disrespect towards women," replied a Twitter user. While others asked for the entire video to figure out the matter and said, "Sharing selectively cut out clips can mean many things (purportedly hinting at an agenda to defame the community)"

