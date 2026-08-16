WATCH: Alwar Driver Climbs Onto Moving Truck, Dances On Roof In Shocking Viral Video

Alwar Driver Climbs Onto Moving Truck, Dances On Roof | X

A dangerous road stunt by a truck driver in Rajasthan's Alwar has sparked outrage after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The driver allegedly climbed out of the moving vehicle and stood on its roof while the heavy trailer continued travelling along the road.

The incident was reportedly captured near Lohia's Tibara in the Udyog Nagar police station area of Alwar. The driver's reckless act not only put his own life at risk but also created a serious danger for pedestrians and other motorists.

Driver dances on roof of moving trailer

According to reports, the truck was moving along the road when the driver climbed through the vehicle's window and made his way onto the roof. He then appeared to dance on top of the moving heavy vehicle without any concern for the traffic around him.

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The truck continued moving while the driver was away from the controls, creating the possibility of a major road accident.

A video circulating online shows the driver standing and dancing on the trailer as other vehicles approach the scene. The shocking sight reportedly left people on the road frightened, with some motorists even reversing their vehicles to maintain a safe distance.

Viral video sparks anger

The footage has triggered strong reactions online, with many people questioning how such a dangerous stunt could be carried out on a busy road.

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Heavy vehicles such as trucks require constant control and careful handling, particularly in areas with pedestrians and other traffic. Leaving the driver's position while the vehicle is moving can severely compromise road safety and increase the risk of a collision.

Locals demand strict action

Following the circulation of the video, local residents have reportedly urged authorities to identify the driver and take appropriate action. There are also demands for the transport authorities and police to investigate the incident and take strict measures if violations are confirmed.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over reckless driving and dangerous stunts on public roads. While viral videos can attract attention on social media, stunts involving moving vehicles can have potentially fatal consequences for both the person performing them and unsuspecting road users.