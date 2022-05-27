Watch: A mysterious gold ring from the 1860s with doors and hidden inscriptions

PM

The Victoria and Albert Museum recently shared a post about a gold ring from 1860 that was a lover's gift and has left netizens speechless due to its uniqueness and secret inscription.

The caption of the post read: "'I love you a little, a lot, passionately and not at all'

A lover's gift: a ring with doors that open to reveal the inscriptions: JE T'AIME un peu; JE T'AIME beaucoup; JE T'AIME passionnement; JE T'AIME pas du tout.

based on a game played by plucking the petals from a daisy. The language of flowers is believed to have come to Europe from the Ottoman court—the roses on this ring symbolised love; the daisies, innocence.

"Gold ring, enamelled, maker unknown, France [1830-1860]"