e-Paper Get App

Watch: A mysterious gold ring from the 1860s with doors and hidden inscriptions

A recent post from the Victoria and Albert Museum about an old and unique ring drew attention

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
PM

The Victoria and Albert Museum recently shared a post about a gold ring from 1860 that was a lover's gift and has left netizens speechless due to its uniqueness and secret inscription.

The caption of the post read: "'I love you a little, a lot, passionately and not at all'

A lover's gift: a ring with doors that open to reveal the inscriptions: JE T'AIME un peu; JE T'AIME beaucoup; JE T'AIME passionnement; JE T'AIME pas du tout.

based on a game played by plucking the petals from a daisy. The language of flowers is believed to have come to Europe from the Ottoman court—the roses on this ring symbolised love; the daisies, innocence.

"Gold ring, enamelled, maker unknown, France [1830-1860]"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: A mysterious gold ring from the 1860s with doors and hidden inscriptions

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell will have to score runs for RCB to win against...

IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell will have to score runs for RCB to win against...

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU