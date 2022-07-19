e-Paper Get App

'Watch a film starring Salman Khan': Desi Twitter user’s guide to beating Europe heatwave

Many parts of Europe are grappling with the heatwave

Updated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan

Many parts of Europe are grappling with the heatwave. As per a report posted by AFP, this heatwave has been record-breaking. A Twitter user named Kav Kaushik has come up with a sarcastic guide on how to beat the heatwave, with someone who has grown up in India.

The Twitter user has made many tweets that have been imaginable and unimaginable. One of them includes watching a movie starring Salman Khan.

The Twitter user wrote, "Hi, Indian here! I’ve grown up with a lot of hot summers so here’s my top tips for surviving the hot weather. Watch a bollywood film starring Salman Khan. It will be so mind numbingly bad your brain will work at 10% capacity and therefore you will preserve energy. This is how we do in India".

Her tweet also read, "Eat curry. A shit ton of spicy as fuck steaming hot curry. i don’t know if this helps but at least when you’ve died of heatstroke you would have had a nice meal. write some diaspora poetry about how the heat of british summer reminds you of the mangoes of your motherland. use the gcse eng lot syllabus money to be an air conditioning unit".

HomeViral'Watch a film starring Salman Khan': Desi Twitter user’s guide to beating Europe heatwave

