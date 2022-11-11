e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: A CISF-trained dog is doing yoga imitating a security person at Delhi Metro station

Watch: A CISF-trained dog is doing yoga imitating a security person at Delhi Metro station

Many commuters stopped to record the dog's yoga act: Check out other videos of dogs doing yoga

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Dog performing yoga | Instagram
Follow us on

We've all seen dogs trying to imitate humans, but this black Labrador who is a part of CISF was seen performing yoga with a security personnel at Delhi Metro station. CISF personnel. Looking at this adorable act, the commuters stopped to make a video of the dog. A video of the dog imitating the security personnel was shared on social media by @bharatdefenders which in no time has gone viral. The video sees the black Labrador imitating the CISF personnel. He even titled and slept on one side when the CISF personnel stood slantingly.

This is not the first time that a dog is seen imitating his master. If you are from Delhi and if you are a regular metro traveler, you must have noticed the CISF along with their trained dogs. We have seen many videos of dogs doing yoga on International Yoga Day and at many other events, but this time the dog performed yoga at a Delhi metro station. Check out other videos of dogs doing yoga with their masters.

And here are a few other videos where dogs were seen performing yoga:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: A CISF-trained dog is doing yoga imitating a security person at Delhi Metro station

Watch: A CISF-trained dog is doing yoga imitating a security person at Delhi Metro station

Rahul Gandhi's picture with army personnel from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Isn't...

Rahul Gandhi's picture with army personnel from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' goes viral; netizens ask, 'Isn't...

Watch video: Another dog attack incident, pet dog bites security guard in Noida’s housing society

Watch video: Another dog attack incident, pet dog bites security guard in Noida’s housing society

After Old Monk Chai, 'Gulab Jamun-Old Monk' is trending; watch viral video

After Old Monk Chai, 'Gulab Jamun-Old Monk' is trending; watch viral video

Viral video: Popular UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti makes controversial remarks on Ramayana,...

Viral video: Popular UPSC coach Vikas Divyakirti makes controversial remarks on Ramayana,...