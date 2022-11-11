Watch: A CISF-trained dog is doing yoga imitating a security person at Delhi Metro station

Dog performing yoga | Instagram

We've all seen dogs trying to imitate humans, but this black Labrador who is a part of CISF was seen performing yoga with a security personnel at Delhi Metro station. CISF personnel. Looking at this adorable act, the commuters stopped to make a video of the dog. A video of the dog imitating the security personnel was shared on social media by @bharatdefenders which in no time has gone viral. The video sees the black Labrador imitating the CISF personnel. He even titled and slept on one side when the CISF personnel stood slantingly.

This is not the first time that a dog is seen imitating his master. If you are from Delhi and if you are a regular metro traveler, you must have noticed the CISF along with their trained dogs. We have seen many videos of dogs doing yoga on International Yoga Day and at many other events, but this time the dog performed yoga at a Delhi metro station. Check out other videos of dogs doing yoga with their masters.

And here are a few other videos where dogs were seen performing yoga:

Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e — Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020

Dog doing his daily yoga



📷 Via @teslatheminiaussie pic.twitter.com/h4ayhiEIJc — HappyDoggo (@happy_doggo_) June 30, 2021