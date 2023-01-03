WATCH: 2 Hornbills engage in 'mid air casque butting' fight

Hornbills | Twitter/ Supriya Sahu IAS

A video of 2 Hornbills engaging in an aerial fight is going viral on twitter. The video was shared by Supriya Sahu, an Indian administrative services (IAS) officer, who works as Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The tweet posted by Sahu on January 2, 2023 has two parts- a photo and a video captured by professional photographer K. A. Dhanuparan, who also won an award for these extraordinary visuals.

Both the image and the video show two magnificent Hornbills perched on a tree taking off and engaging in aerial combat.

Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques.Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills pic.twitter.com/xeiA3cUTxf — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2023

Sahu tweeted that, "Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casqueses."

However, many Twitter users corrected her writing to say that Nelliyampathy is in Kerala.