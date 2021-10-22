'Was there an actual safety meeting?': Shocked fans on Alec Baldwin misfiring prop gun on 'Rust' set, killing cinematographer; injuring director

On the sets of his new western film 'Rust,' American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The event occurred on the set of 'Rust,' an independent film that was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a prominent production area south of Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to Variety.The 42-year-old cinematographer was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor." However, no one has been arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed yet, the office said. Detectives interviewed witnesses, and the incident remains under an "open and active" investigation, according to the Sheriff's office. Hutchins' demise was also confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

Hutchins graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films before shooting 'Archenemy', a 2020 feature starring Joe Manganiello. She was named a "rising star" by American Cinematographer in 2019.

The incident has left fans in shock as they raise questions of concern.

Have a look at a few reactions:

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:02 AM IST