'Was Not On 2026 Bingo Card': Shaan Turns Michael Jackson In Dubai, Viral ‘Billie Jean’ Performance Wins Fans Over - VIDEO |

Shaan, widely loved for his romantic Hindi melodies, has given fans a glimpse of his versatility with a surprise musical tribute to pop icon Michael Jackson. The singer recently performed Jackson’s legendary track Billie Jean during a concert in Dubai, combining his vocals with some of the late pop star’s signature dance moves.

Clips from the performance have been circulating on social media, with fans expressing surprise at Shaan’s transformation from a familiar Bollywood playback singer into a performer embracing international pop music.

Shaan Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson At Dubai Concert

The performance took place during Shaan’s All of Me Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Known for his soulful voice and romantic Hindi songs, the singer stepped outside his usual repertoire to entertain the audience with English pop music.

His rendition of Billie Jean stood out as he incorporated signature elements associated with Michael Jackson’s performances, including sharp footwork, distinctive hat gestures and a moonwalk. Shaan’s energetic stage presence added a nostalgic touch to the concert, particularly for fans who grew up listening to Jackson’s music.

The performance also showcased a different side of the singer, who has built a successful career with Bollywood hits but continues to explore his abilities as a live entertainer.

‘Michael Jackshaan’: Fans React To Viral Video

Social media users were quick to share their reactions, with many appreciating Shaan’s unexpected tribute and others reminiscing about their long-standing admiration for the singer.

An X user shared a clip and wrote, "Yooo this instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan...turns out I still do!."

Another fan expressed disbelief at the unexpected musical crossover, writing, "Shaan doing Michael Jackson was NOT on my 2026 bingo card but here we are."

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The performance also inspired playful comparisons and nicknames. One user commented, "Omg i literally thought this was Bruno Mrs. omg I can’t wait for Qazi to come out of BB house and perform."

Another summed up the tribute with a witty nickname: "Michael Jackshaan."

Fans Praise Shaan’s Stage Presence

An Instagram user who attended the concert praised the singer’s ability to connect with audiences and described his music as therapeutic.

"@singer_shaan was incredible tonight! Being a millennial I have always enjoyed hearing him. His every song isn't just a music to ear, it's a total therapy. But tonight, he surprised us with his English songs performances. This Michael Jackson song hits different when Shaan sings (also performs) it," the fan wrote.

Another X user praised his confidence on stage, stating, "Shaan performing Billie Jean. Well, his performance may be subjective, but bro, he’s a real pop star."