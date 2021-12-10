Was Deepak Chaurasia in inebriated state on-air while paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat? Twitter users think so

A video of news anchor Deepak Chaurasia paying tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the viral video, Chaurasia is seen speaking in a peculiar way, which made several Twitter users wonder if the news anchor was in an inebriated state while hosting the show. Also, in the video, he can be heard referring to General Bipin Rawat as VP Singh.

The video was shared on Twitter by Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair. "What happened to @DChaurasia2312? Is he not well? Why was he removed from his show 'Desh ki Behas' in mins? Why is his show not uploaded on YT? Didn't look like he was in his usual sense. Nothing he spoke made sense too. Referred to Gen Bipin Rawat as VP Singh & many such errors," he wrote.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"He seems to be drunk! That's a disrespect to #BipinRawat Ji and Indian Army! #DeepakChaurasia," a Twitter user wrote.

"When the entire nation is mourning, it’s disturbing to watch this anchor slur & misbehave like this," wrote another user.

Check out the reactions below:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 08:54 PM IST