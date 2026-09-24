'Wanted: Fake Female Flatmate': Bengaluru Woman's Reddit Post To Avoid Relatives' Questions Goes Viral, Gets 150+ DMs

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A 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru has come up with an unusual solution to avoid questions from visiting relatives about living alone. She took to Reddit seeking a temporary female flatmate who could stay at her home for a few days and pretend to be her roommate.

In return, the selected woman would get free accommodation, meals and a private room. The unusual request reportedly attracted more than 150 direct messages.

Woman wants temporary roommate for relatives’ visit

The Reddit post was titled, “Wanted: Fake Flatmate (FEMALE ONLY) for a Few Days - Free Stay, Zero Drama, Snacks Included — Bangalore.”

Introducing herself as “F22”, the woman explained that relatives were visiting Bengaluru and she expected them to question why she was living alone in a large house.

“So I need a flatmate. A real, breathing, human flatmate. Temporarily. Cosmetically. Just enough to make Aunty nod approvingly and move on to her next topic of concern,” she wrote.

She said the house was fully furnished and the temporary guest would get a private room, free rent and meals. The arrangement would last only a few days, with no regular household responsibilities expected.

The main requirement was to act like a normal roommate when the relatives arrived. This included answering questions, smiling and giving the impression that the two women shared chores and lived together.

She asked interested women to message her for details about the location, dates and other arrangements.

‘Fake flatmate saga’ gets 150+ responses

In an update titled “The Great Fake Flatmate Saga — 150+ DMs later”, the woman revealed that her post had received an unexpectedly large response.

She said the messages came from women, couples and people who were simply curious about the arrangement. She also mentioned receiving a message from a massage therapist, while some men reportedly claimed they could take on the female role.

After going through the responses, she said she had shortlisted a few candidates and was speaking to them.

The comments section also became a source of entertainment, with users joking about the unusual plan and suggesting ways to make the fake roommate story believable.

“Why can’t your fake flatmate be travelling during this time period? :)” one commenter suggested.

Another wrote, “I would love to see the ‘After’ post from either OP or the person who is going to stay. That’s going to be fun.”

One Reddit user also questioned the poster’s identity and made claims about her allegedly being a male Deloitte employee. However, the claim was made by a commenter and was not independently verified.

The woman said she had not expected the post to attract so much attention and promised further updates on the unusual Bengaluru roommate arrangement.