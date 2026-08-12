'Want To Spend A Night With Her': Thai Father Confronts Daughter's Alleged Stalker; Watch What Happened Next - VIDEO

A disturbing encounter involving a young girl and a man who allegedly followed her home from school has gone viral online, prompting widespread debate about child safety and parental protection.

According to reports circulating with the video, the girl’s father became suspicious after allegedly noticing a man following his daughter as she made her way home. Concerned about the situation, the father reportedly confronted the man and asked why he had been following the child.

Alleged response sparks outrage

The man’s reported response has become one of the most discussed parts of the incident. When questioned about his intentions, he allegedly told the father, “I want to spend a night with her.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The reported remark immediately raised concerns among viewers, particularly because the person involved was allegedly following a young girl without her family’s permission.

However, the full circumstances surrounding the encounter have not been independently established. The identities of the people involved and the location of the incident also remain unclear from the information currently circulating online.

Father reportedly knocks man down

The confrontation is said to have escalated after the exchange. According to reports, the father allegedly struck the man, knocking him to the ground with a single punch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage has since attracted significant attention on social media, with many viewers expressing support for the father. Others have emphasized that suspicious incidents involving children should be reported to the appropriate authorities so the circumstances can be properly investigated.

Social media users react

The online response has largely focused on the father’s decision to confront the alleged follower and protect his daughter.

One user commented, “Good Job Dad.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another wrote, “It’s not too much questions, he asked the right questions to understand what exactly took place. Nice work pops.”

A third commenter said, “No he did the right thing patience is a virtue build up was just right.”

The incident has also renewed conversations about the importance of teaching children how to respond when they feel unsafe. Parents and guardians can encourage children to immediately contact a trusted adult, stay around other people and seek help if they believe someone is following them.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this video