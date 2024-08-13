Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon In Viral Video, Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

Waiter Squeezes Lemon With Fork & Spoon | Instagram

You might agree that the taste of certain dishes are enhanced when they get a pinch of lemon added to them. What would you do when you are served with a sliced lemon and your plate of a yummy meal, squeeze the lemon with your fingers right? Not really! While you guessed it to be the easiest and the only way to squeeze a lemon, here's a video which will leave you stunned. It shows a waiter using some forks and spoon to do the same.

Watch video

The video films a waiter using two fork and a spoon to assist the customer squeeze a lemon. He initially served his food order on the table, followed by taking the cutlery for some lemon punch. As the waiter didn't use his hands and resorted to the kitchen tools instead, the video caught the attention of people and left them stunned. The waiter mentioned it to be one of the professional way of service at a restaurant where their is minimal touch involved and such tools are used to add lemon drops to the dish.

Netizens react

The unpopular technique, which many foodies were not aware of, has sparked a mixed range of responses online.

Some viewers acknowledged his tutorial video of how to professional serve lemon on a dish and were impressed by the resourcefulness of the waiter. However, others questioned if there was actually a need of deviating from the traditional method of squeezing lemon with hands and switching to alternatives.

"Good service good presentation" read a comment, while another wrote, "Art of making simple things complicated." Those who appreciated the waiter for the demo video of telling aspiring hotel staff on how to elegantly serve or squeeze a lemon at a reputed outlet, termed the content to be "Very informative."