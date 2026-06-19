'Waah Mummy, Tum Chha Gaye': 50-Year-Old Woman Returns To College After 35 Years To Clear Exams; Wins Hearts Online

A touching video of a 50-year-old woman heading back to college to appear for an exam after a gap of more than three decades has captured the attention of social media users. Her inspiring journey has resonated with many, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to learning and achieving unfinished goals.

The video highlights a special moment as the woman confidently walks into her college campus, ready to take an exam she had left behind years ago. Her enthusiasm and determination have earned admiration from viewers across the internet.

Instagram clipi inspires thousands

The video was shared on Instagram by Manju Narang and quickly gained traction online. The post was accompanied by the caption, “‘Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti’ got real. Student at 50, college exam class.”

Adding a humorous twist, the clip featured the text, “POV: It’s been 35 years and you’re still clearing your back papers.”

The light-hearted message, combined with the woman’s positive attitude, made the video both relatable and inspiring for audiences of different age groups.

A nervous yet exciting return to campus

As she makes her way toward the college building, the woman speaks directly to the camera, sharing her excitement about the day.

“Guys, aaj mere college mein exam hai aur aaj meri entry college mein hone waali hai. Main exam ke liye ja rahi hoon.”

Her cheerful tone reflects a mix of anticipation and confidence. In a heartwarming moment, her son can be heard offering support from behind the camera, saying, “All the best.”

The simple exchange added an emotional touch to the video and highlighted the importance of family encouragement in pursuing personal goals.

Social media applauds her determination

The video sparked a flood of reactions from viewers who praised her commitment to completing her education.

One user commented, “Wah mummy wah, tusi cha gaye.”

Another joked, “Imagine asking answers from aunty during the exam.”

Many people wished her success, with one writing, “Beautiful student, all the best.”