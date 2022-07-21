Vladimir Putin walks with a limp; sparks rumours about health

AFP

There has been a lot of speculation around Vladimir Putin’s health. Fresh speculation has arised after the Russian president was seen walking with a limp in his latest clip.

The clip shows that Putin was arriving in Iran but his walk sparked rumours about his ill health as the 69-year-old man walked with a limp. Twitterati was quick to see the same.

Journalist Ragip Soylu tweeted saying, "There is something wrong with Putin’s walk".

Check out Putin's video here:

There is something wrong with Putin’s walk pic.twitter.com/mnwrHj1cPn — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) July 19, 2022

Lately, we have seen a rise in the unconfirmed reports related to Putin's health. Some sources claim that he has cancer.

USA’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has revealed that there is no evidence to suggest that Putin is not keeping well. As per an interview with BBC,CIA Director William Burns said, "There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy".